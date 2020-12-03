Video: Worrying signs for Nicolas Pepe’s Arsenal future after Mikel Arteta’s touchline reaction to poor decision

Mikel Arteta is usually quite calm and collected on the side-line, so you would expect him to be pretty happy tonight with Arsenal cruising to a simple victory over Rapid Vienna.

There’s an ongoing situation with club record signing Nicolas Pepe where it does feel like he’s on his last chance after the red card against Leeds, so it was interesting to see Arteta’s reaction when he passed up a good chance tonight:

Just look at Arteta and co’s reaction, Pepe really isn’t doing himself any favours. BE SANE! pic.twitter.com/I88Jt8q11n — B3RLIN (@B3RLlN) December 3, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport

There’s every chance that he sees Pepe as a senior player in a fairly youthful line up so he’s holding him to a higher standard, but it doesn’t do much to boost the idea that Pepe could have a long term future with the club.