Video: West Ham ace Xande Silva leaves defenders for dead with stunning solo goal for loan club Aris

West Ham FC
West Ham youngster Xande Silva has shown what he’s capable of with an incredible solo goal for loan club Aris.

The 23-year-old is not the biggest name but might have made everyone stand up and notice after announcing himself with this brilliant solo strike after his skills left opposition defenders for dead…

Pictures courtesy of novasports1

West Ham fans will certainly be keeping a closer eye on Xande after this, and it will be interesting to see if he can go on to impress in a similar way in the Premier League in the future.

