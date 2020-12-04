Agent speaks out over fears that tension between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid could scupper Eduardo Camavinga transfer

It usually feels like clubs have to walk a tightrope when it comes to agent relationships to ensure they can sign certain players, but that works both ways.

If an agent causes too many problems then clubs will stop dealing with them, and that has a knock-on effect to players who won’t want to be represented by them either.

There were several well documented problems between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid as their relationship broke down over the years, but it appears that Real don’t hold any of Bale’s behaviour against his agent.

AS have reported that Jonathan Barnett’s agency have agreed terms with Eduardo Camavinga to represent him, so there are hopes that the French wonderkid will finally get his move to Real Madrid.

There were a few suggestions that Barnett’s relationship with Real could have soured due to the fact that he also represents Bale, but he’s spoken out to ease those fears.

They suggest that Barnett claims to still be on excellent terms with Florentino Perez and the club so a deal to sign Camavinga should be easy enough to sort, while it’s also pointed out that he represents other Real Madrid players so it shouldn’t be an issue.

There has been an inevitability about the Rennes star eventually landing in Spain, while this change in agent will only make that even more likely.