Arsenal to re-ignite interest in long term midfield target after impressive Champions League performances

Talented players will often be linked with huge transfers as soon as they break into senior football, but it’s sometimes a good idea to let them develop for a few years before making the move.

Turkish midfielder Berkay Ozcan was first linked with a move to Arsenal over three years ago when he broke onto the scene at Stuttgart, although is career started to stall slightly and he now finds himself at Turkish side Basaksehir via a short stint at Hamburg.

He’s impressed in their Champions League campaign this season and played in their recent win over Man United, so it’s led to a report from Goal which has indicated that Arsenal are interested enough to re-ignite that initial interest.

He’s a versatile midfielder who usually plays in a deeper role, but he can also play behind a striker or on the left hand side where he can cut back inside onto his favoured right foot.

He’s also impressed enough in recent years to force his way into the senior setup for Turkey, so it’s clear that the 22 year old has a bright future in the game.

He might be seen as a cheap option for The Gunners although it’s hard to tell if he has the quality to come in and improve the team, or if he would simply be another rotation piece for Mikel Arteta if he does make the move.