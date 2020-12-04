Chelsea likely to sanction £80m move for Premier League star due to success of summer transfers

Just because a a club or their owner has some money to throw around in the transfer market it doesn’t mean a manager will always receive the backing that they want when it comes to new signings.

Their recent record in the transfer market and the need for the new signings will also play a big part in the decision to release the funds, but it sounds like Frank Lampard could be in line to land at least one more big signing in January.

A report from The Telegraph has indicated that Ben Chilwell could play a key role in Chelsea making a move for Declan Rice in January, in the sense that they see some similarities in the eventual move for Rice.

It’s suggested that many thought paying £50m for Chilwell was far too much, but he’s backed up the price tag with his performances and it looks like he will be the long term solution at left back for years to come.

Chelsea are now starting to see that Declan Rice could have a similar impact if he comes in as he could finally give them a calm, defensive presence to shield the back four, so they are considering paying the £80m price tag for the West Ham star.

The Hammers are currently on a good run so they might not feel they have a need to let him go, but any club would need to consider a bid of £80m for a player in the current financial climate.