Chelsea v Leeds United injury report: Good news for the Blues, bad news for Bielsa

Chelsea against Leeds United in the Premier League, whether you are fond of Marcelo Bielsa’s men or not, it’s a fixture that deserves to be played in the top tier.

Leeds, a club with such rich history, earned promotion to the big-time last term. Though many are not fond of the North Eastern outfit, you have to say that this is where they belong.

Chelsea, a fully established Premier League team, as we well know, obliterated Rennes midweek to ensure they would progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners.

One man who was influential in that contest was Olivier Giroud, who scored all four of Chelsea’s goals will no doubt be expecting to start this game against Leeds, ahead of Tammy Abraham who has been frequently picked ahead of him this term.

Chelsea have had plenty of injury struggles this season to date, but Frank Lampard’s squad is beginning to take shape. It’s starting to look like the team he no doubt would have wished he could have fielded at the start of the season.

The Blues slipped up earlier in the campaign when key players and summer signings were not available – but that is no longer the case. Here is the full rundown of injuries and suspensions for both Chelsea and Leeds ahead of the game.

Taking this information into account, who do you think is going to come out on top in this one?

Chelsea: According to Physio Room, Chelsea have no reported injury problems, while the Blues also have no players suspended. What a result that is for Frank Lampard!

Leeds United: As reported by Physio Room, Leeds’ injury problems are as follows – Gaetano Berardi (ACL injury, ruled out), Adam Forshaw (Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury, ruled out), Jamie Shackleton (Unspecified, 25% chance of featuring), Pablo Hernandez (Muscular injury, 25% of featuring), Diego Llorente (Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury, 50% chance of featuring)