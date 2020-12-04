Chelsea will final admit defeat with £71m flop if a suitable offer arrives in January

There’s no doubt that Kepa’s career is going to be a reclamation project, while Edouard Mendy’s form has re-confirmed that the Spaniard doesn’t have a future at Stamford Bridge.

He’s been consistently awful for months and you could see that his confidence was shot, while his presence actually made the defence nervous so it was simply a disaster waiting to happen.

He’s only 26 years old so he could still have 10+ years left in his career, so he needs to move somewhere that allows him to rebuild his confidence and his form.

That will probably mean leaving the Premier League, and ESPN have indicated that Chelsea are ready to give up on the £71m signing if a decent offers arrives in January.

It’s not clear how much it would take to let him go, but you have to think that any suitors won’t offer anything more than a loan deal with an option to buy to minimise the risk in case he continues his downward spiral after he leaves.

Footballing history is filled with keepers who failed at one club but found a new lease of life once they moved on so there is still some hope that he can get back to his best, but it will be the best thing for all parties if he can find a new club.