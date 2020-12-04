The news that Ed Woodward and the Glazer family are backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the foreseeable future will come as a relief to some supporters but not to others.

The plain fact is that the Red Devils need stability and, like it or not, the Norwegian provides that, even if he’s lacking in other departments.

His man management skills have already been called into question, but it’s interesting to note and at no stage have the players come out and criticised him. Not once.

That should say an awful lot about how well he is respected by the squad. Perhaps the same can’t be said for Woodward, and certainly not from a supporter point of view in any event.

Having announced his backing for the manager, Woodward also happened to advise that the club’s net spend of €200m was more than any other major European club in the last year.

That certainly didn’t thaw relations with these fans, however:

You spent 130M of that on two players who ain’t good enough — Lewis ? (@mufc_lewis6) December 3, 2020

So based on Ed Woodward argument united out spent every one but still no no where near good enough …doesn’t this show you need to resign Ed deluded Woodward??? pic.twitter.com/4Bc2QlB2v0 — EG (@EGrealtalk) December 4, 2020

Yet we still haven’t won a league title whilst you’ve been in charge over the past 7 years. Coincidence?? — Liam (@Utd_Liam_) December 3, 2020

And you wouldn’t need to if you actually had a great transfer strategy and we were winning things — Yuli ?? (@Yuli_MUFC) December 4, 2020