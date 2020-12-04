Menu

Edouard Mendy is not the only Chelsea goalkeeper making an impression at current

Edouard Mendy has been the talk of the town of late, and rightly so, but he isn’t the only Chelsea goalkeeper impressing.

Frank Lampard will have been greatly frustrated to see Kepa Arrizabalaga cost him points on a weekly basis, no doubt. He showed no mercy in drafting in Edouard Mendy from Rennes and axing the Spanish international.

Mendy has been a revelation thus far, keeping nine clean sheets in all competitions, with the percentage of those kept in the Premier League putting him top of the pile in England’s top tier – and he arrived late.

MORE: Chelsea v Leeds United injury report: Good news for the Blues, bad news for Bielsa

Mendy, though operating as the spine of Chelsea’s defensive line at current, is not the only Blues goalkeeper who is making an impression at current – and sorry Kepa, it’s not you.

It’s actually academy product Jamie Cumming, who is currently on-loan at Stevenage and statistically is the best goalkeeper in League Two, which is no mean feat for a keeper who’s just 21-years-old.

Cumming has an uphill task to make it at Chelsea, as all goalkeepers do at any top club, but Dean Henderson is competing with David De Gea at Old Trafford, and that would’ve been unthinkable a few years back.

If he continues to progress and perform in this manner, who knows what the future may hold?

