It’s taken just over a week but Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga has finally announced who his new agent will be.

The youngster had decided to leave Moussa Sissoko and according to MARCA has now opted to align himself with Jonathan Barnett’s Stellar Group.

Barnett will be well known to Real Madrid of course, given that he is Gareth Bale’s agent.

Camavinga has reportedly long been a target for Zinedine Zidane and Los Blancos, and the fact that he is now with a stable that has a mutual respect with the club suggests that a deal could very well be done in the future.

Of course, if everyone is willing, a deal for a player will always get done somehow, but it’s an accepted fact that some clubs find dealing with certain agents less of a bind than others.

Jorge Mendes and his business dealings with Wolverhampton Wanderers is a case in point.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid preparing to raid Man United for midfielder… and it’s not Paul Pogba ‘He represents mediocrity’ – Simon Jordan believes Man United will get nowhere with Solskjaer in charge Video: Borussia Dortmund team up with Spongebob Squarepants for incredible merchandise drop

Barnett holds all the aces now of course.

With Bale settled in north London back at Spurs, he could broker a deal for the Welshman to remain there permanently whilst handing Real the carrot of Camavinga if Real play ball.