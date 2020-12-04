Menu

“I’m going to compare with him Pirlo” – Ex-Chelsea striker compares Blues starlet to Italian legend

During an interview with Chelsea News, former Blues striker David Speedie compared youngster Billy Gilmour to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo.

Gilmour broke into the Chelsea starting eleven just before the Premier League paused during lockdown, before picking up an injury which has proven to be more problematic than first thought.

However, the teenager made his return to action against Rennes in the Champions League midweek. He’s back, and ready to push Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho for their starting spots.

Though that may seem like some task for someone of his tender age, he has every opportunity to do so, such is his talent. Testament to that is these comments from former Chelsea and Scotland forward David Speedie.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea News, Speedie said:

“I’m going to compare with him Pirlo, the Italian midfield player, in that every time he plays the ball, he wants it back. It doesn’t matter where he’s played the ball, whether it be from one side of the field to the other, he’s the closest man ready to receive the ball.”

“That’s who Billy reminds me of, Pirlo. Although, he’s a lot smaller.”

Certainly in style Gilmour is comparable to Pirlo, formerly of AC Milan and Juventus, but he has a long, long way to go before he’s able to eclipse what he achieved in the game. He needs a World Cup winners’ medal, for a start!

