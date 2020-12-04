Former Chelsea aerial expert gives advice to Blues forward after header woes at the weekend

Former Chelsea forward David Speedie has given some advice to Tammy Abraham in wake of his heading shortfalls against Tottenham last weekend.

Abraham, who in fairness has been in good form for Chelsea of late, was given the opportunity to start against Spurs on Super Sunday. While a draw wasn’t necessarily a bad result for Chelsea, Abraham will have been ruing his missed chances after the game, no doubt.

The England international made no or poor connection with several crosses flung into the Tottenham penalty area, ultimately costing Lampard the chance of getting one over on Jose Mourinho.

David Speedie, a former Chelsea and Scotland striker who was renown for his heading ability, has given his advice to Abraham while speaking exclusively to Chelsea News. He’s quoted saying:

“I would love to be a coach down there teaching the strikers. I’m sure the coaches down there must be giving them some advice. Head the ball with your eyes, that’s what I was taught from a very young age.”

“Head it with your eyes. You don’t take your eyes off the ball until you’ve headered it. I think sometimes he might be throwing his head at it. Sometimes he’s throwing his head back and that little jerk, the ball’s gone past and he’s not connected properly.”

There’s nothing ground-breaking there. That’s what Abraham ought to have been told even as a young boy vying to make it in the professional game. It’s remarkable that a player of his calibre, at least with his feet, is so poor in the air.

Chelsea ought to get Speedie on the phone to book in a lesson or two. Although, a masterclass with Olivier Giroud wouldn’t be such a bad idea either.