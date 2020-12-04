“I’ve got 18 months left” – Chelsea legend Frank Lampard discusses his future as Blues boss

nFrank Lampard has revealed his desire to stay at Chelsea beyond his current contract, in quotes reported by Goal.

Lampard’s Chelsea side currently sit third in the Premier League and are in the midst of a run of great form. Ever since his summer signings, notably Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell, have been fully integrated into the side, the difference has been remarkable.

Chelsea have always been capable of scoring goals under Lampard, but they’re now not conceding them, either. The Blues are on the up and are on track for good things under their all-time top goal-scorer, which is why it’s great news that he intends on sticking around.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Leeds United this weekend, Lampard is quoted by Goal revealing his desire to remain at Chelsea longer than the 18 months that remains on his contract:

“In terms of my contract, time seems to have flown by and I’ve got 18 months left. I felt it when I came to the club, I knew there were a lot of circumstances at the beginning that were going to make last year transitional and maybe slightly difficult.”

“I felt like I took the job in a different position to most recent Chelsea managers. I think people sympathise with that as well. Now, I feel like I would love to be part of the long-term plan here.”

“The signings we made in the summer, other than probably Thiago [Silva] particularly, were signings for now and the future, players that are going to progress and who will mature, and, of course, I would love to be part of that.”

“Of course, that’s the club’s decision and the owner’s decision first and foremost, so I have to get on with the short term which starts with Leeds tomorrow. But I don’t think anybody would expect me to say anything else.”

“I’m a lucky man to be managing the club that I love and is my life. So, of course, I want to make a success of it and be here as long as I can.”

You get the feeling that, should Chelsea have the season they look set to enjoy, Roman Abramovich will get Lampard to sign on the dotted line as soon as possible.

Although, the Russian oligarch has made expensive mistakes with managers in the past, so he likely won’t be too keen to hand Lampard a new bumper contract before he was proven himself able to compete for silverware.