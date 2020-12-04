If there’s one person that’s never short of an opinion or two, it’s talkSPORT pundit and former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan.
This time he’s taken aim at Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and whilst recognising that he is a decent football man, Jordan doesn’t believe that the Norwegian should be anywhere near the Old Trafford hot-seat.
Key to his ire is the notion that he represents mediocrity having only managed Cardiff City and Molde before being thrust into the top job at United.
This is strong stuff. Agree or disagree?
? “He shouldn’t be doing anything besides getting his coat.”
? “He represents mediocrity. #MUFC need an excellent football person.”
? “I’ve seen nothing to tell me this guy’s going to win anything meaningful.”@SJOpinion10 slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & says he should leave. pic.twitter.com/cAMXhdqbrM
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 3, 2020
I wish you have said this when he won at Paris.
Did Alex Ferguson won every game?
Stop the hatred and envy.
Stop it .
OLE IS NOT THE RIGHT MAN FOR MUFC, AT FIRST HE FAILS CARDIFF CITY SO HOW CAN YOU EXPECT HIM TO RIGHT MUFC. I THINK OLE IS LIKE A COVID19 AT MUFC.