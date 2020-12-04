After a stop-start beginning to their 2020/21 campaign, Frank Lampard has moulded Chelsea into a cohesive unit that look well set for any challenge put before them.

The 4-0 away win against Sevilla was hugely impressive and results such as that have started to showcase the Blues’ strength in depth.

After 10 games played in the Premier League, Chelsea have lost just once and have scored the joint most goals in the division as well as conceded the second least.

It’s that kind of form that sees them sitting pretty just two points off of the lead.

To that end, Lampard needs to keep his star-studded squad together and hungry, however, Juventus look like they’re about to come calling for highly-rated Billy Gilmour which could really upset the apple cart.

Before the youngster got injured, he was cementing himself a place in the Blues midfield, and his manager clearly liked what he saw.

Calciomercato, cited by the Daily Mirror, suggest a bid could be imminent with intermediaries thought to already be working on a deal.

However, with the player under contract until 2023, any attempt to prise him away will surely be rebuffed.