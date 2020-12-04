It appears that rumours of Lionel Messi swapping Catalonia for Paris might not be so wide of the mark after all.

In the video below, Neymar is quoted as saying that he wants to pair up with the Argentinian again, and to do so next season.

However, given that Barcelona appear to be in dire financial straits at present, the likelihood of the Brazilian returning to the Camp Nou is almost nil.

Neymar: “What I want most is to play and enjoy with him (Messi) again. Next year we have to do it” pic.twitter.com/7T88pSl8JQ — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) December 2, 2020

The thought of Messi heading to Paris Saint-Germain may have been considered fanciful, but according to Sport, who cite ESPN’s Josep Pedrerol; “Leo is going to consider it, the proposal seems to be there, from Paris…”

That’s likely to come as a huge blow to the candidates in place for the upcoming Barcelona presidential elections.

Particularly Joan Laporta and Victor Font, both of whom it’s thought want to make Messi staying the focal point of their campaign.

There’s plenty of time for Barca’s captain to be persuaded otherwise of course, but if it comes down to the club that can offer the best financial package, there’s no contest.