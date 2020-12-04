After a stop-start season so far for Arsenal, questions are rightly being asked concerning the Gunners’ Premier League form in particular.

Sitting 14th after 10 games with only 10 goals scored was arguably not in Mikel Arteta’s thinking, though his side have redeemed themselves somewhat by their Europa League escapades.

Five wins out of five in the secondary European competition is the only perfect record in this season’s edition, and has seen them qualified already.

However, both the Arsenal board and the club’s supporters surely won’t be happy with a continued lack of fight in the English top-flight.

Dani Ceballos has lifted the lid on some of the goings on at the club, and one comment in particular that he gave to Mundo Deportivo hints at what one of the issues might be.

“It doesn’t seem that much English is necessary with Arteta on the bench,” he said.

“Not only Arteta, his assistants, Mustafi, David Luiz, Bellerin, Thomas, Willian, Aubameyang, a long list. All speak Spanish. It seems incredible but little English is used in the dressing room.”

With respect, that’s precisely how cliques in a dressing room form, and that’s never healthy for the players or manager.

If Arteta can’t turn things around soon, then a forensic examination of just what’s happening behind the scenes is needed, though it appears that it won’t take long to understand one of the root causes.