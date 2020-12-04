Liverpool eye a move for Dayot Upamecano’s teammate to save on the expected €50m transfer fee

It’s pretty common for a scout to attend a match to keep an eye on a certain player, only to be completely won over by the quality shown by a teammate instead.

Liverpool are just about managing to get by with their centre back situation just now, but a heavy schedule and the fear of another injury means they really need to bring someone else to the club in January.

ESPN have reported that they were looking at RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano who’s been highly rated for a while, but he is starting to have a bit of a wobble this season.

It also sounds like Liverpool are hesitant to pay the €50m release clause to sign the defender in January, so they’ve turned their attentions to his teammate Ibrahima Konate instead.

It’s suggested that Liverpool like the idea that he’s a year younger at the age of 21 but he’s also expected to cost much less, so there’s a chance that he could be brought in to add some quality to the back line.

Konate doesn’t get as much attention as his teammate but he’s played in all of the Champions League games so far this season, while he does have similar qualities where he’s a tall, physical defender who also has pace and the ability to bring the ball out of defence.

He’s probably a little bit raw which would explain his lower price tag, but he certainly has the potential to blossom into an elite level defender so it’s easy to see why teams like Liverpool are starting to show an interest.