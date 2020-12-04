Liverpool have a plan to replace Wijnaldum but don’t want to do any business in January

While there might be the occasional example of an outstanding January transfer, the winter transfer window is usually reserved for clubs who are in panic mode due to poor performances or injuries.

That could be especially true this winter with the European Championships looming as the majority of players won’t risk a transfer so close to the tournament amid fears that they won’t settle and will struggle to play regularly.

A report from the Liverpool Echo has looked at Liverpool’s potential plans for the upcoming window, and it looks like they don’t want to do any business.

The do point out that the defence has been weakened by injuries but there aren’t any plans to sign a new player at this point, although that could obviously change if anyone else goes down between now and January.

There will be an eventual need to strengthen in midfield if Gini Wijnaldum moves on as expected, but again they state that the plan is to keep the Dutchman until the summer.

It’s suggested that Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is being eyed as a potential successor but again they don’t want to make that move until the summer, so the preference will be to keep the Dutchman until the end of this season even if that means he leaves for nothing.

They do offer a slight caveat with a suggestion that summer plans will be accelerated into the January window if it’s absolutely necessary, but it sounds like Liverpool fans shouldn’t expect too much transfer action next month.