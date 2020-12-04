There could well be trouble ahead for Luis Suarez and Juventus after the player was found guilty of cheating in his Italian entry exam.

Before the Uruguayan eventually joined Atletico Madrid he had seem set for the Bianconeri, but the deal never materialised.

At the time there were question marks over the validity of the written exam he had taken, and according to The Sun an investigation has concluded that he did indeed cheat to pass the test.

As a result, three professors and the director of the University of Perugia, Simone Olivieri, have been suspended for eight months.

What’s more, journalist Francesco Porzio, via his official Twitter account, has suggested that certain members of staff at Juventus will soon feel the long arm of the law.

Members of Juventus FC are also under investigation. The Italian police determinted that the player knew beforehand the answers of the exam. — Francesco Porzio (@fraporzio95) December 4, 2020

With the Old Lady having been in trouble for corruption before now, it remains to be seen what action Serie A will take if the Police follow up this investigation and bring proceedings against all involved.

Atletico Madrid will probably watch on with a keen interest too.