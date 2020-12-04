Massive boost for Arsenal as Joe Hart looks likely to start for Spurs on Sunday

There’s a reason that every back-up goalkeeper isn’t a regular starter somewhere, but some are much more trustworthy than others.

Ideally you want someone who’s going to be solid and make the saves you expect them to make, although that comes at a cost if you need a huge performance from them to win the game.

Spurs went for a different option in Joe Hart. The former England and Man City number 1 looked imperious when he first broke through, but the mistakes kept piling up and he’s been on a downward spiral for years.

He does get a lot of compliments for his character so it’s clear that he’s a good player to have around the dressing room, but it’s likely that Arsenal will be boosted by the news that he looks set to start on Sunday:

I understand Joe Hart is preparing for the possibility that he will have to start for Spurs against Arsenal on Sunday. https://t.co/eL4eO3GYpT — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) December 4, 2020

The Gunners have been poor in front of goal lately so sometimes you just need an opposition player to have a howler and gift you a goal or two, while Hart looked poor when he played in the Europa League during the week.

Jose Mourinho usually relies on his team keeping things tight at the back before hitting on the counter attack during the big games, so it’s worth Arsenal having a few early shots from distance to test Hart’s confidence.