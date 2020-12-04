Saturday’s spent at home in the armchair wouldn’t be the same without the dulcet tones of Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.

The programme has been a fixture on TV screens for years now, and Kamara in particular has provided some moments of comedy gold.

However, it seems that the 62-year-old is fearful of losing his job after the recent sackings of fellow pundits Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas.

“Me and Jeff, we’re not expendable, so we feel our time will come. We are getting old as well,” he told The Sun.

“These are young bloods coming through.

“And there are people who think we were great a few years ago but probably think we’ve done our time now and let’s bring in the youngsters. But if it all ended tomorrow at Sky, I can honestly say that they have been fantastic to me.

“To be with a company for 22 years, you don’t get a manager’s job 22 years unless you’re Sir Alex or Arsene Wenger.”

Whilst the need to appeal to a younger demographic is acknowledged, it would take a very brave, or some might say very stupid broadcaster to change a winning formula.

There will come a time when things do come to a natural conclusion for both Stelling and Kamara, but that should still be a long, long way off.

As the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.