Manchester United head to the London Stadium this weekend, looking to add to their epic winning run away from Old Trafford.

At home, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just can’t seem to motivate his troops enough to put a string of wins together, but it’s a whole other story on the road.

David Moyes, a former incumbent of the Man United managerial hot-seat, stands in his way, and it’s a fair bet that the Scot will be looking to add the Red Devils to a lengthening list of beaten teams in the 2020/21 season.

As the Daily Mail report, West Ham could finish the weekend as high as third in the Premier League table should Moyes mastermind a win against his old side and results elsewhere go in their favour.

With 2,000 supporters back in the ground to provide a lift for the hosts, Solskjaer certainly has his work cut out.

The Norwegian has been feeling the pressure in much the same way as Moyes did at Old Trafford, so if he wants the narrative to be flipped, then a big win at a team who are really going places would be a good start.