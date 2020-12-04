Napoli confirm change of stadium name to honour Diego Maradona

It’s nearly been two weeks since the great Diego Maradona passed away, but the tributes are still flooding in from clubs and players who were inspired by him over the years.

He’s usually remembered as an Argentina player due to his exploits on the international stage, while Napoli are the first club that springs to mind for a lot of fans due to the years he spent in Italy.

He was an absolute superstar in the city as he managed to elevate the team to a pair of Serie A wins, so it’s no surprise that he still has legendary status in Napoli as a result.

There were suggestions that they had tried to re-name the stadium after him when he was still alive but Italian government regulations are restrictive when it comes to naming public buildings after people.

The club have just announced that permission to change the Stadio San Paolo’s name has been approved, so it will now be named after Diego Armando Maradona.