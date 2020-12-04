Newcastle star looks set for transfer after signing up with superagent Pini Zahavi

A player is only every going to change their agent if they want a new contract or a transfer, but signing up with a so-called “superagent” is always going to be bad news for a club.

These agents don’t make their name by having happy clients who stay at the same club for years on a reasonable deal, they are well known because they move their clients around in high profile transfers.

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has been linked with some big moves over the years without anything happening, but that could change after The Daily Mail indicated he’s agreed to be represented by superagent Pini Zahavi.

This is the same agent who’s doing all he can to offer Bayern Munich defender David Alaba to every team in Europe, so it’s now expected that he’ll do something similar for Longstaff.

Newcastle aren’t in a strong position here as it’s confirmed that his contract is due to run out in the summer of 2022, so they’ll likely be forced to cash in next summer if they can’t agree a new deal.

In many ways they only have themselves to blame as it sounds like he’s been playing on the same contract he was given as a fringe prospect, but he’s now been in the first team for at least two years and they pulled contract talks when he was injured.

There’s no indication that Zahavi has plans to talk to Newcastle first to see if a new deal can be agreed, so it will be interesting to see where he actually ends up.