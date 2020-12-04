Arsenal have been a real Jekyll and Hyde team this season.

In the Europa League, there’s no other side in the competition that can equal the Gunners’ five-match perfect winning streak.

It’s no surprise that they’ve already qualified for the knockout stage, so Mikel Arteta might be well advised to rest his big stars for the final group game and give them some much needed rest.

In the Premier League, however, their form has been patchy at best.

Just 10 goals from their 10 games played and sitting in 14th ahead of the north London derby against table-toppers, Spurs, can’t be how Arsenal envisaged the first third of their domestic campaign beginning.

There could be more problems on the horizon too, after Dani Ceballos hinted at a move back to Real Madrid, who still hold his registration.

“Last year I was happy at Arsenal, and I reached an agreement with Madrid to stay in London for another year,” the midfielder said to Mundo Deportivo.

“There was no problem because we all understood that I was going to do well for the future.

“[…] Madrid is the owner of my future for the next three years, and not only will I decide, but it will also depend on the coach and the president […] No one refuses to play for Madrid.”

Although players come and go at clubs all the time, to have one speaking so openly about it when the team is going through a relative rough patch isn’t really the done thing.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Arteta frowned on it too.