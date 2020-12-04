He is the master of the press conference and turning the narrative around to suit his own agenda, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Jose Mourinho has surpassed himself on this occasion.

Asked by a reporter whether he agreed with Marcelo Bielsa and Steve Bruce that it was unfair that fans were allowed in some stadiums and not others, the Portuguese initially appeared sympathetic to their plight, even going as far to suggest that it was difficult for everyone.

However, he then bemoaned the fact that a number of clubs have games in hand and that Tottenham recently had to play four games in a week and nobody was up in arms about that.

Never change, Jose.