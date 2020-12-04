“He is an amazing person” – Nuno Espirito Santo gives update on Wolves striker and reveals “love” for injured star

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has given an update on Raul Jimenez in wake of the striker undergoing surgery to repair a fracture on his skull.

Jimenez was involved in a nasty collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz during the weekend’s clash at the Emirates. He looked out cold on the field of play, before being stretched off and taken to hospital.

As confirmed by Wolves in a statement on their official website, Jimenez fractured his skull and was forced to go under the knife in order to repair the damage inflicted by the challenge.

The Mexican continues to recover from the injury, with a return to the field of play looking some time away. Injuries of this nature can prove to be career-ending – just ask Ryan Mason.

Hopefully in this case it will not come to that, as Jimenez is such a great player and is an icon at Wolves, as his manager Nuno appears to acknowledge. He’s quoted by the BBC saying:

“I am not surprised about the reaction. All the things you can say about Raul is not enough because he is an amazing person.”

“Everything goes through your mind when you see someone you love and appreciate in a tough situation. He means so much to us. It is like when someone in the family gets ill.”

“It was serious. We were afraid at first but now we are moving to a more normal situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

These are lovely comments from Nuno, who clearly cares about Jimenez greatly. Let’s hope for his sake, the football club’s sake and the whole city’s sake that the striker makes a full and speedy recovery.

As reported by the BBC, Nuno said that it was “too early” to tell whether Jimenez would ever be able to play again. While that’s not the update we wanted, we have to be realistic in a situation like this.