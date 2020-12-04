Menu

Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring an incredible 750 career goals

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, just can’t stop scoring, and earlier this week he celebrated a significant milestone: 750 career goals.

Ever since he took his first steps in professional football, there was little doubt that he would leave a legacy behind.

If he stays fit, there’s no reason why he couldn’t go on to hit numbers that will never be beaten in the modern era.

The amount he has scored for each team he’s played for is broken down as follows:

Sporting Lisbon 5
Man Utd 118
Real Madrid 450
Juventus 75
Portuguese National Team 102

 

