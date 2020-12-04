After almost 18 months use, VAR still isn’t flavour of the month with those who play the game or those that watch it.

For all of its supposed merits, the technology appears to be being used in completely the wrong way by those in charge of it, and as a result it’s ruining games.

Once supporters are allowed back in stadiums in greater numbers, the pressure will be back on the men in the middle to get it right time and time again.

A recent poll by BBC Sport, however, shows that as much as 44% of football supporters believe that the Video Assistant Referee has made the game worse.

The poll was carried out by Savanta ComRes on behalf of the BBC and of 2,100 fans were questioned. Other notable figures from the poll were 36% of supporters aged 18-34 believed VAR has made football better, compared with 29% of fans aged 55 and over.

Fifty nine percent of fans aged 55 and over said VAR is making football worse, whilst Arsenal fans (44%) are more likely to believe that VAR has made football better, and 37% of Chelsea fans, 34% of Liverpool fans and 32% of Manchester United fans felt it had improved the game.