Problems continue for Barcelona as highly regarded staff member jumps ship to Real Madrid

Usually nobody would be overly fussed if a backroom staff member leaves the club, but literally anybody moving between Real Madrid and Barcelona is always going to be a big deal.

Barca are having some serious issues just now after their interim President suggested they didn’t have the money to pay their players next month, but Football Espana have confirmed another blow for the club.

They confirm a report from Superdeporte which indicated that Xavier Mocholi Leon has left Barcelona after six years with the academy side to link up with Real Madrid instead.

He’s not just any old member of the backroom staff either as he’s highly regarded for some of his work with the youth team, where he’s played a big role in bringing some current stars into Barcelona and Valencia’s youth systems during recent years.

It’s expected that he’ll continue this work at Real Madrid where he’ll help to persuade some big talents to move to Real’s youth system by liaising with the players and their families to ensure they have everything they need to move.

This ties in with Real’s recent work where they’ve tried to stockpile as many young talents as possible, but it also points to yet more problems for Barca.