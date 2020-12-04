Less than a month until the opening of the January transfer window, and with so many clubs off of the pace in their respective leagues we may yet see a surprise move or two.

The winter window is generally not as busy as its summer counterpart, but the addition of one or two quality players at the halfway point of the season can arguably be the difference between success and failure.

One only has to look at Manchester United last season and compare the difference in their campaign before Bruno Fernandes arrived and afterwards.

It’s a shame for the Red Devils that not everyone else in the squad has his qualities and drive.

Another side that aren’t performing as well as could be expected are Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane may be on the verge of getting sacked but, in any event, it appears that president, Florentino Perez, wants to strengthen the side in the first month of the new year.

According to Don Balon, none other than Bruno Fernandes is interesting the Real hierarchy, and whilst there’s no suggestion that the player wants a move to Spain or United would let him go, if and when Real do come calling, it would be hard for the midfielder to turn down.