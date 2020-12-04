Solskjaer confirms Man United star will travel for West Ham fixture but he’s still a selection doubt

Marcus Rashford did take some criticism for his form at the start of the season, but it’s likely that he was struggling like the rest of the team after an incredibly short summer break.

He’s bounced back in recent weeks and his Champions League form has been particularly impressive, while the team really need him to be fit just now.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are really struggling to make an impact on games so it puts more responsibility on Rashford to step up, while his pace and direct approach has also been vital when it comes to winning a few handy penalties too.

He took a knock against PSG during the week so his status for West Ham this weekend wasn’t clear, but it appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t know if he will be fit to start the game either:

Solskjaer gives an important fitness update on Rashford. He’s travelling, but will he feature against West Ham? ? pic.twitter.com/5OeBh6FNZI — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 4, 2020

It sounds like he’ll certainly travel with the team and you have to think he’ll make the bench at least, but it certainly doesn’t look like he’ll be fully fit to play the full 90 minutes.