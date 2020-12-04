Solskjaer sounds on the verge of delusion as he delivers a bizarre response to criticism of Man United’s consistency

Man United have received a lot of criticism for their performances this season and it’s been fully deserved in some cases, but their season really is on a knife-edge just now.

You can argue that they look set to qualify from their Champions League group and they could move within two points of the Premier League winners if they win their game in hand.

On the flip side a loss to RB Leipzig would likely send them into the Europa League, while they are 9th in the league table and a couple of poor results will leave them as a bottom half side rather than a title contender.

The problem has been consistency – both with results and performances, while they have had some luck with VAR to help them along the way too.

There’s no suggestion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be fearing for his job just now, but this utterly bizarre response to some criticism over the team’s consistency should be setting alarm bells ringing for the fans:

“We’re one of the of the most consistent teams, performance wise, in the Premier League” If you say so ? pic.twitter.com/pJIuR9abHU — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 4, 2020

The best managers have a handy ability to divert attention with a catch soundbite, but it appears that even Solskjaer himself isn’t buying his line about players living their own lives and being human.

The fact is the club have spent a lot of money and they have a squad that should be capable of crushing most teams in the league, but every victory feels like a battle where they have to overcome shooting themselves in the foot at some point during the game.

When everything is this tight they won’t always get lucky when it matters, so he’s sounding borderline delusional if he’s trying to dismiss any concerns about results and performances.