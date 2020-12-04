Menu

“What’s the point?” – These Chelsea fans irate on Twitter after bizarre EA Sports snub

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have gone berserk after EA Sports snubbed the Blues as they announce the FIFA Ultimate Team team of the group stage. 

While to many, stories of these kind mean absolutely nothing, to the 13-year-old boys locked away in their bedrooms, spending £100s on FIFA points on their mum’s credit card, it means everything.

For those who do care, the much-anticipated Champions League team of the group stage on FIFA Ultimate Team was announced tonight, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes all making the cut.

MORE: Chelsea v Leeds United injury report: Good news for the Blues, bad news for Bielsa

What you might notice, though, is that there’s not a single Chelsea player in the team. The Blues’ 4-0 win away to Sevilla on Wednesday night ensured they would progress to the knockout stages as group winners.

Despite Frank Lampard’s men’s success in the competition so far to date, they have been snubbed – for reasons unknown. It’s safe to say we’re not the only people that noticed, either.

It’s a bizarre move from EA Sports, who must have just completely forgotten about Chelsea’s participation in the Champions League this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Agent speaks out over fears that tension between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid could scupper Eduardo Camavinga transfer
Chelsea v Leeds United injury report: Good news for the Blues, bad news for Bielsa
West Ham v Man United injury report: Red Devils star faces late fitness test ahead of fixture

These fans hadn’t forgotten, though, and they weren’t happy at all.

More Stories Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.