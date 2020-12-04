“What’s the point?” – These Chelsea fans irate on Twitter after bizarre EA Sports snub

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have gone berserk after EA Sports snubbed the Blues as they announce the FIFA Ultimate Team team of the group stage.

For those who do care, the much-anticipated Champions League team of the group stage on FIFA Ultimate Team was announced tonight, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes all making the cut.

Team of the Group Stage, exciting new Special Player Items with permanent upgrades highlighting some of the best performances from over the course of the #UCL & #UEL Group Stages. #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/UMxzI6fegR — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 4, 2020

What you might notice, though, is that there’s not a single Chelsea player in the team. The Blues’ 4-0 win away to Sevilla on Wednesday night ensured they would progress to the knockout stages as group winners.

Despite Frank Lampard’s men’s success in the competition so far to date, they have been snubbed – for reasons unknown. It’s safe to say we’re not the only people that noticed, either.

It’s a bizarre move from EA Sports, who must have just completely forgotten about Chelsea’s participation in the Champions League this season.

These fans hadn’t forgotten, though, and they weren’t happy at all.

