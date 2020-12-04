“Mind boggling” – These fans not happy after Chelsea use stadium return as chance to flog £470 package

Are Chelsea using the return of fans to stadiums as a money making opportunity, or are they just giving fans the stellar service they deserve?

That’s definitely up for debate after this information shared on Twitter by journalist Henry Winter, detailing an incredibly expensive, but luxurious, package on offer at Stamford Bridge for the Blues clash with Leeds this weekend.

For ballot for Leeds game, Club Chelsea members offered “premium plated package. Luxury seat in West Stand middle tier. Glass of Champagne on arrival. Pre-match three-course fine dining. Complimentary bar inc beer, wine, house spirits, soft drinks. Teamsheet & programme”. £470. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 4, 2020

Fans’ return to football was supposed to be about getting the die-hard, home and away supporters back through the doors. The ones that have been desperately waiting for their football fix – not champagne-bathing, cash-rich diners.

Of course, it’s great that Chelsea fans have this luxurious option available for them, should they wish to enjoy their return to Stamford Bridge in style, but it just feels a little bit like Chelsea are trying to make a quick buck here.

That’s not what this is all about.

Fans will no doubt have been delighted at the prospect of returning to support the team – I know I certainly was – but less so about the idea of playing £470 for dinner and drinks at the Bridge.

Needless to say, these fans aren’t happy about it…

I’m a season ticket holder at Chelsea and have been for 23 years. To charge these large prices at a time of economic uncertainty for supporters is mind boggling. If I want fine dining I’d go to a Michelin star restaurant, not Chelsea FC. — James Hart (@JamesHartLD) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, my 14 year old son, who’s a Chelsea FC Family Section Season Ticket Holder & Chelsea Development Player has to watch it on TV… — Drew Hunt (@huntdrew11) December 4, 2020

Won’t be going back to the Bridge until I’m amongst 40k and pubs available for a few pints. What it’s all about for some of us ? — Richard Schaller (@richschaller54) December 4, 2020