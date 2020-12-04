With football shirt culture being such that every manufacturer is continue to think of new and ingenious ways to make and market the apparel and associative merchandise, there was always going to be a time when one club or other took things off into a completely new direction.

One of the most successful partnerships to this point has been the Paris Saint-Germain and Jumpman collaboration through Nike.

Fans of Borussia Dortmund might be scratching their heads, however, after their club decided to team up with Spongebob Squarepants.