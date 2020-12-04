Video: Facundo Pellistri continues his development with a lovely composed finish for Man United U23s

Uruguayan starlet Facundo Pellistri has had to make do with a place in Man United’s U23 squad since his arrival, but you can see that’s he’s too good for this level.

He scored a nice goal tonight against Southampton U23s as he breaks the offside trap and sends the keeper the wrong way as he tucks the ball inside the near post:

Pellistri doubles the lead for MUN with a great finish after an excellent through ball from Shoretire. pic.twitter.com/VczaSCcvGj — Maram (@UtdMaram) December 4, 2020

Lovely pass and go with cool finish from Pellistri ?? pic.twitter.com/ek0ZJ4oqMJ — Sav ??????? ?? (@jonmikesav8) December 4, 2020

Pictures from MUTV

The positive thing here is that he doesn’t look flustered at all and you know the ball is ending up in the net as soon as he breaks through, so it would be interesting to see when Solskjaer feels he’s ready for a chance in the first team.