It doesn’t seem to take much to get Jurgen Klopp animated these days, and in his pre-match press conference on Friday, he went on a five-minute rant about load management on players.

In fairness to the German, he was always at pains to point out that a potential rule change to five subs has not been suggested to in any way benefit Liverpool.

Klopp doesn’t want to see any players playing three times a week and picking up injuries left, right and centre, as well as not being able to play in next summer’s European Championship because of the same reasons.

He clearly took umbrage too at a suggestion by Gary Neville that he only wants the rule change so it benefits the Reds.