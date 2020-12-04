Menu

Video: ‘No no no’ – Alan Brazil won’t have talk of David Moyes being able to guide West Ham into Europe

Ahead of their clash against Manchester United, West Ham are in reasonable form and David Moyes has guided them to a healthy fifth position in the Premier League table.

With a win against the Red Devils, the Hammers could rise as high as third by the end of the weekend if results elsewhere go their way.

If they’re able to steer clear of significant injuries, and keep up their form into the second half of the season, a European place beckons.

However, talkSPORT pundit, Alan Brazil, isn’t having any such talk.

