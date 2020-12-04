Although Arsenal are going great guns in the Europa League, there’s still something a little off with their form in the Premier League.

Going into the north London derby this weekend, the Gunners sit in 14th place having only scored 10 goals in their 10 games in the English top-flight in 2020/21.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan, talking to Sky Sports, is concerned by the body language of Arsenal’s players, particularly Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and has questioned whether something has happened behind the scenes.