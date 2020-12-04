West Ham v Man United injury report: Red Devils star faces late fitness test ahead of fixture

Manchester United travel to West Ham this weekend, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in dire need of a win after their defeat to PSG midweek.

Solskjaer’s side have endured a stop-start campaign to date. Just as they look as though they could be turning a corner, another negative result occurs which makes you doubt his stewardship.

The loss to PSG at Old Trafford midweek was one of those instances. While PSG are no pushover, it was a game that United couldn’t afford to lose if they wanted to prolong their Champions League ambitions – yet they did.

United’s fortunes haven’t been much better in the Premier League, where inconsistency has proven to be a major problem. If they are to keep pace with the rest of the traditional big six, they need to ensure they pick up all three points this weekend.

West Ham are in good form themselves, though. They will be no pushover. As it often does at this level, injuries and suspensions could prove pivotal in determining who comes away with the points. So, here’s everything that you need to know ahead of the game.

WEST HAM: With information provided by Physio Room, the Hammers’ two injury concerns are Andriy Yarmolenko (Coronavirus, 25% chance of featuring) and Michail Antonio (Thigh injury, ruled out).

Manchester United: Physio Room report that Man United will be without Phil Jones (Knee Injury, ruled out) and Luke Shaw (Thigh injury, ruled out), while Marcus Rashford (Shoulder injury, 75% chance of featuring) faces a late fitness test.