The next week is likely to be the biggest of Zinedine Zidane’s managerial career at Real Madrid.

According to Sport, the Frenchman has three games to save his job with Los Blancos, and contact has already been made with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spanish league champions have looked incredibly poor in games this season. So much so that arch rivals Barcelona, who are enduring their worst start to a campaign since 1991/92, are only three points behind them and with a game in hand.

It’s prompted Real’s president, Florentino Perez, to consider his options, and well he might bearing in mind who the next three opponents are.

First up are Sevilla, who, although coming off of the back of a 0-4 home defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League, appear to have the Indian sign over a few clubs – Real Madrid included – when playing at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Indeed, in the last eight league games at the stadium between the two teams, Real have only won two and lost the other six, per Fussball Wettpoint.

Then come Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League, a match they realistically have to win to avoid the ignominy of being dumped into the Europa League for the first time ever.

If Zidane is still in charge after those two games, an appointment with La Liga’s form team, Atletico Madrid, rounds off the week.

Pochettino should probably start packing his suitcases.