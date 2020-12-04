Zidane personally contacts star with €25m release clause to convince him to move to Real Madrid

It still feels like Zinedine Zidane’s role at Real Madrid is in a delicate place just now after a poor run of form, but he must be confident that he’s going nowhere if he’s making plans in the transfer market.

RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai has been gaining a lot of attention recently after some impressive performances, while the Austrian side are well known for being a selling club so it’s likely that he’ll be on the move soon.

German outlet Bild (subscription required) have indicated that RB Leipzig are hoping to exploit their partnership with Salzburg to bring the Hungarian star in, but they’ve got an issue due to Zidane personally contacting the player to convince him to come to Spain.

They go on to indicate that he has a release clause of €25m so you would imagine that any club would be interested at that price, while you have to wonder if Real Madrid would be a good move for him just now.

The club is going through a rough patch with a potential managerial change on the horizon, while they’ve signed plenty of young talents in recent years just to send them out on loan.

Szoboszlai might be better moving to Leipzig where he’ll stay in charge of his own destiny and have a chance to develop at a higher level, but it must be difficult to turn down the advances of Zidane and Real Madrid if they come calling.