‘A better penalty taker I’ll give him that’ – These fans shut down claims Bruno Fernandes is better than Philippe Coutinho in viral debate

A tweet from Thursday evening has gone viral, the post questioned ‘football twitter’ to decide who they’d rather have out of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes or Barcelona ace Philippe Coutinho.

Some Manchester United fans have used stats highlighting Fernandes’ superb contribution since joining to make their case, but the general consensus appear to agree that he’s nowhere near Coutinho’s level.

It’s a bit premature for this topic to be discussed with Fernandes not even being in the Premier League for nine months yet, it seems too early to compare the playmaker to one of the recent era’s best.

It’s worth noting that fans that support Coutinho’s case have largely based their opinion on the Brazilian’s time at Liverpool, not the player he currently is with Barcelona after a few years of struggle.

Coutinho’s highest assist tally in a PL season is 7. Bruno got 7 last season and he joined United in January… https://t.co/rlle6DeXee — Jay (@NotoriousManc) December 4, 2020

Bruno in his first half season v Coutinho’s best season… pic.twitter.com/yQ6GxAeoKy — Jay (@NotoriousManc) December 4, 2020

Here’s how some football fans have reacted to the debate:

Bruno is a better penalty taker I’ll give him that — – (@FactualRed) December 5, 2020

Coutinho has a better pl legacy and has been doing it better for longer — Kai? (@kaisauced) December 3, 2020

Respect Bruno but Coutinho was far far better in every category. — . (@mcfcdante) December 4, 2020

Bruno has great output but he doesn’t come close to prime Coutinho, unreal footballer https://t.co/pcerB4TIMi — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) December 4, 2020

United fans saying bruno?????

Bruno is defo a world class baller and hes our best player but prime coutinho was different gravy? — ny? (@nyredsss) December 4, 2020

Bruno can still get better but Coutinho at his best is clear of Bruno — Jake???? (@THFC_Jake) December 5, 2020

Coutinho by far lmao — ??HonestUtd (@HonestUtd) December 4, 2020

Coutinho is actually so clear. Was the best player in the league just before he joined Barcelona — Shaun (@ShaunlfcT) December 4, 2020

prime Coutinho is so clear — Arnav (@royalriqui) December 4, 2020

Coutinho earned a big-money move to Barcelona in January 2018, which netted the cash that Liverpool used to transform their side into a dominant force again with the additions of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

It goes without saying that statistics simply can’t be used to compare the two, due to Fernandes’ small pool owing to his short time in England to date, as well as his contributions from penalties.

Fernandes is two years younger than Coutinho, with the Portuguese star perhaps entering his prime right now, so it’s unfair to judge the two right now.

A debate like this should’ve been saved until Fernandes has had a couple of seasons of Premier League action under his belt at the very least.