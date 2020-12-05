It seems relatively clear that all is not well at Arsenal, even if their Europa League form belies their output in the Premier League.

Five wins out of five in Europe compares much more favourably than a 14th place birth in the English top flight with only 10 goals scored in their 10 games.

The pressure is all on manager, Mikel Arteta, to turn things around, starting with a tricky north London derby against table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s a tough assignment, and perhaps it’s been made worse by news of a player bust up behind the scenes in the lead up to the match.

The Daily Star report that a heated exchange took place between the players after Arteta had called a team meeting.

Once the manager had left, stormy and intense discussions and finger pointing were apparently the order of the day according to the Daily Star.

Some might say that such passion highlights the desire of the players to win, but they’ll need to start producing positive results quickly.