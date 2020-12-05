Chelsea eye £27m rated back-up goalkeeper but face competition from PSG and Inter Milan

Chelsea, PSG and Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso, with the Blues considering the £27m rated shot-stopper as a long-term back-up to Edouard Mendy.

Musso, 26, joined Udinese in the summer of 2018 from Racing Club in a deal which cost the Serie A side just £3.6m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Italy, Musso has featured in 76 matches in all competitions and has kept an impressive 23 clean sheets along the way.

According to a recent report from Mundo Udinese, the talented Argentinian could be set for a big move to the Premier League as title challengers Chelsea eye a potential transfer.

It has been claimed that Serie A side Udinese will demand at least £27m for their highly-rated keeper with Chelsea seemingly keen to provide new-signing Mendy with some much-needed competition.

It is believed that Chelsea’s Kepa, who cost the Blues a staggering £72m, is set to depart the club after a string of poor performances have seen the Spaniard axed from Frank Lampard’s first-team plans.

Mundo Udinese also claim that interest in Musso is high with Ligue 1 champions PSG and Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan also monitoring the 26-year-old South American.