Menu

Chelsea eye £27m rated back-up goalkeeper but face competition from PSG and Inter Milan

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea, PSG and Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso, with the Blues considering the £27m rated shot-stopper as a long-term back-up to Edouard Mendy.

READ MORE: Video: Wolves embarrass Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka for showing ‘how not to mark’ Adama Traore in TikTok clip

Musso, 26, joined Udinese in the summer of 2018 from Racing Club in a deal which cost the Serie A side just £3.6m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Italy, Musso has featured in 76 matches in all competitions and has kept an impressive 23 clean sheets along the way.

According to a recent report from Mundo Udinese, the talented Argentinian could be set for a big move to the Premier League as title challengers Chelsea eye a potential transfer.

It has been claimed that Serie A side Udinese will demand at least £27m for their highly-rated keeper with Chelsea seemingly keen to provide new-signing Mendy with some much-needed competition.

It is believed that Chelsea’s Kepa, who cost the Blues a staggering £72m, is set to depart the club after a string of poor performances have seen the Spaniard axed from Frank Lampard’s first-team plans.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United boss Solskjaer keeping a close eye on £60m-rated Premier League attacker
Video: Wolves embarrass Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka for showing ‘how not to mark’ Adama Traore in TikTok clip
(Video) Kai Havertz confirms which Chelsea star convinced him to move to Stamford Bridge

Mundo Udinese also claim that interest in Musso is high with Ligue 1 champions PSG and Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan also monitoring the 26-year-old South American.

More Stories Juan Musso Kepa Arrizabalaga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.