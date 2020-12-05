Chelsea star Christian Pulisic smashes 26-year-old record after scoring late on against Leeds United

As reported by ussoccer.com, Christian Pulisic set a new record during Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Pulisic has endured a difficult campaign to date, having missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury he sustained in the FA Cup final. Having got himself fit, a setback to that same injury ruled him out of more action.

He is back now, though, and featured against Leeds United this afternoon after Hakim Ziyech picked up an injury of his own. He scored the third and final goal for the Blues, justifying Frank Lampard’s decision to throw him into the action.

As ussoccer.com report, in scoring the goal against Leeds, Pulisic became the fastest American to ever score ten Premier League goals, with the winger having done it in 30 appearances in England’s top tier.

As the report notes, Roy Wegerle of Coventry City was the previous record holder, having hit double digits in 49 appearances back in 1994.

Pulisic hasn’t just set a new record – he’s absolutely smashed through the previous one!