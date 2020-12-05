With the January transfer window just a few weeks away, there are bound to be some comings and goings at Europe’s top clubs, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic having an effect on finances.

One of those clubs that could be in the market for new signings is Inter Milan, with former Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, looking to raid his old club for a couple of players.

The Italian has plundered Premier League clubs on a number of occasions already during his tenure at the San Siro, clearly evidencing that he likes what he sees from players in the English top flight.

According to Tuttosport, cited by The Sun, both Olivier Giroud and N’Golo Kante are interesting the Serie A giants.

With the French striker struggling for game time ahead of next summer’s European Championship, and Conte having been the manager that took him to Stamford Bridge, Giroud could well be tempted.

Kante still has a while left on his contract so his hire may be a little more difficult.

Not to mention that Frank Lampard is unlikely to want to see either of his players move to pastures new, particularly in the middle of a season.