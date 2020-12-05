Controversial ex-Man United star Gabriel Heinze set to be appointed as manager of MLS side

According to AS via TyC Sports, former Manchester United star Gabriel Heinze is set to be appointed as the manager of MLS side Atlanta United.

TyC Sports’ Cesar Luis Merlo and Hugo Balassone have found that the 42-year-old is just ‘one step away’ from taking the hot seat.

Heinze, a former defender for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Roma, left Velez Sarsfield earlier this year after success with the Argentine outfit.

Heinze helped one of his homeland’s higher-profile sides escape relegation after being appointed for the 2017-18 season, before helping Velez defy the odds to finish third last season.

CBS Sports’ Roger Gonzalez has also referenced the news, suggesting that Heinze is expected to be announced as Atlanta boss next week.

Reports in Argentina say Gabriel Heinze will be Atlanta United's new coach with an announcement set for next week. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) December 4, 2020

Heinze has experienced three jobs in his managerial career so far, all coming in his homeland, he started out with a turbulent spell at Godoy Cruz and then Argentinos Juniors before his time with Velez.

Atlanta are in need of a new boss after their struggles last season, they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference, two spots away from bottom.

The relatively new franchise have shown promise in recent years with regular season finishes of second place in the Eastern Conference in 2018 and 2019, with another Argentine in Gerardo Martino leading them to the MLS Cup in 2018.

Heinze’s three-year spell with United ended with serious drama, after losing his place to future legend Patrice Evra, the Argentina international tried to legally force through a move to heated rivals Liverpool.

As per the Guardian, a tribunal put a stop to the prospect of a controversial £6.8m move, there was understandably no coming back from this act as Heinze was then sold to Real Madrid.